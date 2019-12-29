|
David Hassel, Jr.
David, known as Bud to his many family and friends, left us on December 13, 2019 when the combined effects of age and over 40 years of diabetes finally took their toll. Bud was born in Seattle on March 22, 1921 to Norwegian immigrants Hanna and David Hassel, Sr.
After graduating from Queen Anne High School in 1941, he worked as a commercial fisherman aboard his father's halibut schooners in the Bering Sea. From 1942-1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served his country as an aircraft instruments technician in a B-17 aircrew training squadron at Hobbs Field, New Mexico. Bud then returned to the Pacific Northwest and continued his career in commercial fishing.
The second of four children, Bud was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings; Arthur (Margaret) of Port Angeles, Irene (Tom) Miller of North Bend, Oregon, and Erling (Bernice) of Coos Bay, Oregon.
Bud is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 64 years; his five sons, John (Marianne) of Sequim, Jim, Mark (Amy), Dan (Patti), and Chris (Tamsen), all of the greater Seattle area; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held
Saturday, January 4th at 1:00pm at Acacia Funeral Home
14951 Bothell Way NE,
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Remembrances may be made to
The American Diabetes Association.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019