Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home
14951 Bothell Way NE
Seattle, WA 98155
(206) 362-5525
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hassel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hassel Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Hassel Jr. Obituary
David Hassel, Jr.

David, known as Bud to his many family and friends, left us on December 13, 2019 when the combined effects of age and over 40 years of diabetes finally took their toll. Bud was born in Seattle on March 22, 1921 to Norwegian immigrants Hanna and David Hassel, Sr.

After graduating from Queen Anne High School in 1941, he worked as a commercial fisherman aboard his father's halibut schooners in the Bering Sea. From 1942-1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served his country as an aircraft instruments technician in a B-17 aircrew training squadron at Hobbs Field, New Mexico. Bud then returned to the Pacific Northwest and continued his career in commercial fishing.

The second of four children, Bud was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings; Arthur (Margaret) of Port Angeles, Irene (Tom) Miller of North Bend, Oregon, and Erling (Bernice) of Coos Bay, Oregon.

Bud is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 64 years; his five sons, John (Marianne) of Sequim, Jim, Mark (Amy), Dan (Patti), and Chris (Tamsen), all of the greater Seattle area; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held

Saturday, January 4th at 1:00pm at Acacia Funeral Home

14951 Bothell Way NE,

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Remembrances may be made to

The American Diabetes Association.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -