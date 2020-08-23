David Hunter Jones
January 7, 1931 ~ August 9, 2020
Mark Twain once said," The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated." Our Dad was chuckling and quoted Twain when his 2014 obituary appeared in the American Nuclear Society's publication, as follows:
"David H. Jones, 83, ANS member since 1957; received a bachelor's degree in mathematics / physics from Oberlin College in 1952 and a master's in mathematics from the University of Washington in 1956; began career as a scientist at Westinghouse's Atomic Power Division at Bettis Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa; later moved to Richland, Wash., to work for Westinghouse Hanford Company; in 1982, became a Department of Energy representative at the Oarai Engineering Center in Japan, returning to Richland in 1987; retired as manager at Westinghouse Hanford in 1995; was also a member of the American Mathematical Society and the Mathematical Association of America; died July 27, 2014"
David Hunter Jones, 89, passed away peacefully the evening of August 9, 2020 at Mt. Baker Care Center, Bellingham WA following a ten-month illness with cancer. He was born and raised in Youngstown, OH, the oldest of two children. Both he and sister Peg attended Rayen High School in Youngstown. Dad recounted many tales of well planned mischief that he and his best buddies executed while there. One of our favorites he told was that he and those friends were able to reset the timing of the classroom dismissal bell on final exam day and completely eliminated Finals that day. As related to us, none of the group of mischief makers were ever discovered. The secret is now out!
Dad met Helen Lee Austin in between attending the University of Washington studying for his master's degree and working summers at a steel mill in Pittsburgh, PA. Helen was working at the International Relations Department at UW after graduating from Stanford University. They met on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. The rest, as they say, is history. They married in Seattle at Mom's family church, Mt. Baker Presbyterian on Sept. 17th 1954. Dad and Mom spent the remaining time in Seattle in an apartment on Lake Washington in Madison Park filled with other young married couples connected to the University. She said the local ducks enjoyed all her novice cooking failures.
After graduation they moved to Pittsburgh PA, raised their two children, Laura and Dave, in the borough of Pleasant Hills. They were active in church and community. In 1976 they moved to Richland, WA and enjoyed many years with new friends supporting the Arts community in Richland. Dad, always the avid golfer since childhood, joined Meadow Springs Golf Club and was a member up until his death. In 1982 they began their adventure of living in Japan. They enjoyed their years living in Mito and Tokyo. They made wonderful friends in Japan, many who came to Richland to visit after their move home. Retirement was full of golf, traveling to Civil War battlefields with grandchildren, and spending time with friends. Helen passed away in February of 2001.
After Helen's death, Dad struck up a friendship with Jean English of Seattle, WA. Jean and Helen both attended St. Nicholas School for girls and had kept in contact over the years. For their first date with Jean, Dad suggested a Mariners baseball game. Jean came prepared meatloaf sandwiches and they had a great day. In April 2002 they were married at Epiphany Church in Seattle. They spent many happy years splitting their time between Richland and Madison Park. Much thanks to Jean, her daughters Darcy Wettersten (Greg) and Julie Delahunty (Brad) and grandchildren Henry, Will, Tom, Reed and Hadley for all the love and support afforded to Dad.
David is preceded in death by his parents David Everett Jones and Margaret Hunter, and wife Helen Lee (Austin).
David is survived by his wife Jean English of Seattle WA, sister, Margaret Neff of Dayton OH, daughter Laura (Kurt) Hubele of Richland WA, son David (Debra) Jones of Ferndale, WA and grandchildren Paul Rawls, James Rawls, Tricia Blanco (Leo), Matthew Hubele, David M. Jones (Sherri), Caitlin Hubele, Margaret Cunnington (John), and great-grandchildren Dacia Blanco, Gabriela Blanco, Xavier Blanco, Tyler Jones and Austin Jones. Dad enjoyed spending time with his family including his nieces and nephews Sally, Bob, John, and Jane.
Interment at Sunset Gardens in Richland beside Helen Jones with a private family gathering at a later time. The family suggests donations in his memory be made to the charity of your choice
