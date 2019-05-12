|
David J. Grimsrud
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David J. Grimsrud, a Seattle native, on April 25, 2019.
He is survived by his sister, Dolores; children, Darcy and Dale; granddaughter, Nil; companion, Darlene Pier, and many dear friends and family.
He graduated from Garfield High School, his father's alma mater.
Dave's friends and family will miss their time with him on his many trips to Mexico and Hawaii and his love of golf, fishing, and entertaining.
A Celebration of Life will be held
on Saturday, June 8th between 2:00-5:00 PM at
Seattle 1st Church of the Nazarene Mosaic Coffeehouse
4401 2nd Ave NE, Seattle 98105
In lieu of flowers, take a friend to brunch.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019