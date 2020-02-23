Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for David Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John (DJ) Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David John (DJ) Clark Obituary
David John (DJ) Clark

DJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on January 21, 2020. He was born in Hilo, HI on July 2, 1955 and had progressive Glioblastoma Multiforme. He grew up on Kaua'i and the Big Island of Hawai'i before moving to California for college and starting his 40-year career in the paint industry.

DJ is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Katty; and his children, Peter and Delaney. Soon after marrying in 1989 they moved to Mercer Island for his career and to start a family filled with travel and adventure. DJ was a very loving husband, father, neighbor, friend and dedicated employee who will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life for DJ will be held on February 29 at 2pm at Mercer Island Presbyterian Church with reception to follow.

Full obit: www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -