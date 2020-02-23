|
David John (DJ) Clark
DJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on January 21, 2020. He was born in Hilo, HI on July 2, 1955 and had progressive Glioblastoma Multiforme. He grew up on Kaua'i and the Big Island of Hawai'i before moving to California for college and starting his 40-year career in the paint industry.
DJ is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Katty; and his children, Peter and Delaney. Soon after marrying in 1989 they moved to Mercer Island for his career and to start a family filled with travel and adventure. DJ was a very loving husband, father, neighbor, friend and dedicated employee who will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life for DJ will be held on February 29 at 2pm at Mercer Island Presbyterian Church with reception to follow.
Full obit: www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020