David Kemle

David Kemle, 86, of Kent, WA, died peacefully July 21, 2019 at his Issaquah residence.

David was born July 19, 1933, in Calgary to Philip and Christina (Dapper) Kemle. He married Ida Balogh in 1953 and earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of British Columbia (UBC) in 1958. After graduating college, David and Ida moved their family to the United States where he began his career at Boeing, and the family ultimately became American citizens. David's name is recorded in the Saturn V/Apollo Roll of Honor at the Smithsonian Institute for his work with Boeing on the space program and lunar landing mission.

In 1988, after 30 years in aerospace, David retired to enjoy his family, genealogy, travel, golf, and computer.

David is survived by his wife of 65 years, daughters and their spouses, Debbie and Kent Treen, and Diane and Brian Lawson, along with granddaughter and spouse, Linda Abrahamsen and Joshua Prager, grandson Mark Abrahamsen and grandson and spouse Chip and Tess Wood, and brother and spouse Philip and Donna Kemle of Creston BC.

A gathering of friends and family

is planned at Meridian Valley

Country Club in Kent, WA at

2:00 pm, Sunday, August 11.

Cremation arrangements through the Neptune Society.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019
