David Keone Cawdrey
January 9, 1975 ~ March 31, 2019
David Cawdrey passed away by natural causes (ALS) at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA, surrounded by family. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii
He is survived by his wife, Kori Jo Cawdrey; children, Keone and Eli Cawdrey; parents, Daniel P. Sr. and Lillian Cawdrey; siblings, Dan Cawdrey Jr., and Patricia C. Cawdrey.
David was a world class skate boarder and union carpenter.
Memorial held earlier.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019