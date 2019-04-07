Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Cawdrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Keone Cawdrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Keone Cawdrey Obituary
David Keone Cawdrey

January 9, 1975 ~ March 31, 2019

David Cawdrey passed away by natural causes (ALS) at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA, surrounded by family. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii

He is survived by his wife, Kori Jo Cawdrey; children, Keone and Eli Cawdrey; parents, Daniel P. Sr. and Lillian Cawdrey; siblings, Dan Cawdrey Jr., and Patricia C. Cawdrey.

David was a world class skate boarder and union carpenter.

Memorial held earlier.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.