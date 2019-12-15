|
|
David L. Richards
David L. Richards passed away December 8, 2019, and went to be with his beloved wife Sharyn.
Born to Gordan and Ina Richards on November 25 1937, he just had his 82nd birthday. He was the middle of 3 boys, Gordy the oldest and Bruce. Dave Grew up in Mountlake, and attended Roosevelt high school, later moving to Bellevue and graduating there. He went on to the University of Washington, was member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, and graduated with a degree in business. There he met Sharyn Morris, they married and lived in Tacoma where he worked as an accountant for Weyerhaeuser. In 1963, he took over management of Wayne golf course in Bothell, where he developed an additional 9 holes. In Bothell, he and Sharyn raised their 3 children, Cathy, Steve and Blake. Dave achieved PGA status, and built Snohomish Golf Course with his father, and brother Bruce. He was also a partner in building Battle Creek Golf Course in Marysville, in 1989. Dave loved to travel the world, and once sailed from Gibraltar to the US with friends. He was an avid skier, and loved his time with family and friends at their cabin on Camano Island, where catching and eating fresh crab was a highlight. In later years, Dave continued to be active and benevolent in the Sigma Nu fraternity, and in the management of Snohomish and Battle Creek golf courses, while caretaking Sharyn in her battle with MS.
Dave is survived by his 2 brothers and their families, his 3 children and their spouses, as well as 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Special thanks and gratitude to Rudy Mindo, Dave's caregiver. Donations can be made to Sigma Nu fraternity, Chick Evans scholarship fund, Multiple Sclerosis Society, or the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019