David Lagunoff
David Lagunoff

David died on August 3, 2020, in Lund, Sweden at age 88. David was born in New York City, earned an M.D. from the University of Chicago in 1957 and went on to become a professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in the Department of Pathology. In 1979 he moved to St. Louis University to chair the Pathology Department. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan Lagunoff. He is survived by his three children Rachel, Liza, and Michael Lagunoff.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
