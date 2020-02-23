|
David Lee Haskell
David, 81, passed away in his home in Edgewood, WA on January 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Haskell, his sons, Douglas and Roger, and his daughter, Susan, his granddaughter, Lana Waltosz. He is also survived by his sisters Gloria and Joy, and his brother, John and his wife, Ruth. He also has many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lee, and his mother, Christina. David spent 14 years as a firefighter for District 40. He also spent 25 years at Boeing.
The celebration of his life is going
to be held Sat., March 7, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the
Emerald Queen Ballroom in Fife.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020