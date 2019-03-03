Resources More Obituaries for David Lempesis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Leroy Lempesis

David passed early February 12, 2019 having Anita and friends by his side. David is survived by his dear wife, Anita of Seattle, and extended family in Spokane.



David was born in Ione, Washington; he attended Lewis & Clark High School in Spokane, studied at the University of the Americas in Mexico City (UDLA) and graduated from Eastern WA University (EWU) with a BA in Art. He paid for his studies selling his paintings in Mexico City, and working summers for Millie's at Priest Lake. He worked in Spokane as Creative Director at Pacific Advertising, later transferring to Seattle for Pacific. David went on to work at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. Post-courtship and marrying the love of his life, Anita M. Ramsey, he 'threw his creative paint against the walls' for companies that included his own The Great & Plenty Co. He consulted and worked with clients that included Travelodge and many other hospitality, events and travel corporations. David's talents were applied to many significant projects; he had a superb knack for effective strategies in both public relations and marketing. His work in advertising and PR included the Seattle Center, Fun Forest Amusements, Inc., Wendell-West, I. Magnin, The Cousteau Society, Elgin/Syferd, and Gogerty Stark Marriott.



David understood and loved branding. He collaborated with



Anita where they applied respective talents in public relations and design.



They enjoyed living on Vashon Island, Queen Anne and Fauntleroy. Travels included their beloved Acapulco, the Mediterranean and the Pacific Northwest. David had many friendships along the way, including a who's who of the famous: Bing Crosby, Phil Harris, Lana Turner, Soupy Sales, Jacques and Philippe Cousteau, Johnny Weissmuller Jr., just to name a few. David enjoyed friendships with the owners of Seattle's finest restaurants, hotels, government officials, politicians, media moguls, TV and radio talent, advertising execs and travel/hospitality principals.



David's artwork is found in corporate collections including IBM and many private collections in Mexico and the Pacific NW. He will always be remembered for his humor, warmth, fastidious nature, and one who provided quality work, and demanded the same from others. He was a gifted artist, gardener, public relations and advertising executive, fabulous story-teller, loving husband and a friend to many across the northwest, Mexico and wherever he traveled.



A life celebration will be held in the spring in lieu of a formal service. The family wishes to thank Dr. Mark Lowe and those who assisted David, surviving cancer over a decade with his positive outlook, new protocols and wonderful care. David leaves us rich in the best of memories, good humor, unforgettable stories and friendships unmatched.



Sign David's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019