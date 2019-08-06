Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Hiatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Leslie Hiatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Leslie Hiatt Obituary
David Leslie Hiatt

April 1, 1936 ~ July 25, 2019

Dave was born in Portland, Oregon to Jane and Herb Hiatt. He married Peggy in 1959. Son, Dan, and daughter, Lesley, followed.

Dave graduated from the UofW with a mechanical engineering degree. He spent his career at the Boeing Co., retiring in 1996 as Chief Engineer, Research/Product Development, Propulsion Engineering.

He loved his family, friends, camping, hunting, golfing and card games. He found much enjoyment at their second home on the bay at Ocean Shores.

Dave is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy, son Dan (Patty), daughter Lesley (Dan), grandsons David and Steven (Kaylani), brothers Mike (Charlette) and George, plus nephews and a niece.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 18, 5pm, at Newport Hills Swim and Tennis Club at 5464 119th Ave SE in Bellevue.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.