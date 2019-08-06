|
David Leslie Hiatt
April 1, 1936 ~ July 25, 2019
Dave was born in Portland, Oregon to Jane and Herb Hiatt. He married Peggy in 1959. Son, Dan, and daughter, Lesley, followed.
Dave graduated from the UofW with a mechanical engineering degree. He spent his career at the Boeing Co., retiring in 1996 as Chief Engineer, Research/Product Development, Propulsion Engineering.
He loved his family, friends, camping, hunting, golfing and card games. He found much enjoyment at their second home on the bay at Ocean Shores.
Dave is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy, son Dan (Patty), daughter Lesley (Dan), grandsons David and Steven (Kaylani), brothers Mike (Charlette) and George, plus nephews and a niece.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 18, 5pm, at Newport Hills Swim and Tennis Club at 5464 119th Ave SE in Bellevue.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019