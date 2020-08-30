David Lewis Toro



He loved to run & he loved God.



David was born in New Jersey on September 15, 1945 to Joe and Blanche Toro and passed peacefully in his home in Monroe, WA, on August 24, 2020 with his amazing wife, Nancy, ever vigilant and caring by his side.



In David's youth, his unbound nature too often put him on the wrong side of the law and he found himself in and out of incarceration. Those turbulent and untamed times helped make him an extraordinarily interesting man with no limit of captivating stories. It was during this wild time that David discovered his love of physical fitness and started to run. And he never stopped. He always traveled with his running gear in case he found a new trail. He ran in many marathons and triathlons throughout the decades. It is a testament to David's toughness that even after his cancer diagnosis and devastating prognosis, he underwent a knee replacement so he could continue running and take first place in his age group in many races right up until the end. There was hardly a day in his life that David couldn't be found on the trail and now we know he runs on the streets paved with gold!



Shortly after the birth of his son, David, he slammed the door on his troubled past and key people such as his dear friend, Sandra, led him to the life of God that he was born to live. He shouted his love of Jesus from the rooftops! He drove the bus to help the youth and the elderly get to church. He, along with his daughter, Mercedes, joined several mission trips to take the word of God to places it needed to be heard. In his own community he was there to tell anyone ready to listen of the Lord's love. Through his prison ministries he helped bring many men, with pasts similar to his own, out of the darkness and into the light. He was a fierce warrior in God's army.



In 1990 David founded Victory Roofing. He taught many men a trade and through the success of his business put food on the tables of countless families. His selflessness showed through to his guys and to his customers and he often put their needs above his own. He was a provider until the very end. If you ever shook his hand, you felt the strength of his work ethic.



David was an unforgettable man and will be forever loved and missed by his wife Nancy, his son David, his daughters Mercedes, Alicia, Kathy and Crystal, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, his siblings Joe, Matt, Rita, Sylvia and Blanche, his longtime compadre on the roof Rudy, and so many others who he crossed paths with in his life. He will spend eternity in his well-deserved place in heaven, with his parents and brothers, Jesse and John, next to God.



Invitations will be sent for a celebration of David's remarkable life.



