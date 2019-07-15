Home

Dave left us surrounded by love and family on June 18, 2019. Survived by Kathy, sons Marc, Murray and grandchildren Brenna, Tatum and Max. Dave was born in Saskatchen and moved to Seattle when he was 15, where he would meet his lifelong friends. Dave moved to Vancouver BC in 1980 and worked as a salesman. His love of sports came at an early age, he started playing hockey, baseball and later took up running. His last few years had been a real struggle with Parkinsons, but he did his best with it, and had his sense of humour till the end. Kathy would like to thank Marc, Murray, Armand, Guyle and Jenni for their love and support.

A memorial will be held on Sunday, July 21, Best Western in Lynnwood between 1:00-5:00 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 15 to July 16, 2019
