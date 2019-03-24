|
David Michael Prenovost
David Michael Prenovost age 68, of Tacoma, Washington passed away March 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born March 7, 1951 in Auburn, Washington to Elaine (Rickard) and George Prenovost Jr.
David is survived by wife Jennifer Prenovost/C, son Joseph Prenovost, daughter Michelle Nelson, son-in-law Kyle Nelson, granddaughter Samantha and step-son Daniel Carruthers.
Vigil service Thursday March 28,
7pm at Holy Family Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial Friday March 29th, 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 505 17th St SE Auburn, with a reception following at Holy Family.
Full obituary may be viewed at
www.klontzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019