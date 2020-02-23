|
David Neil Syferd
Dave Syferd was born on July 4, 1945, and died on February 14, 2020, from heart failure.
Born on Independence Day, Dave truly lived the American Dream. He grew up in Yakima, Washington, and was ASB president at East Valley High School. He attended Whitworth College on a track scholarship, graduated with a Political Science degree, married his high school sweetheart Trudi, before joining the Navy, and going on to co-found the largest independent marketing communications agency in the Pacific Northwest.
Dave shaped his life around relationships, and no relationship was stronger than the one he shared with Trudi. For 53 years he adored her, ending every day with, "I love you more."
In the Navy, Dave was accepted into the pilot training program in Pensacola but never flew due to eyesight that "wasn't quite 20/20." Perhaps the Navy found a better path for Dave by training him to become a Minority Affairs Officer. Using his innate people skills, he initiated community outreach programs and supported the recruitment of minorities in the Mid-Atlantic states.
After the Navy, Dave embarked on a career in Public Relations, with key positions at Hill and Knowlton both in Seattle and Honolulu. Longing for gray skies and the cold waters of the Sound, he and Trudi returned to Seattle where Dave served as Vice President, Director of Corporate Communications for Rainier National Bank with his good friend Dan Nelson.
In 1981, Dave joined with Ron Elgin to found Elgin Syferd, which grew to become the largest independent marketing agency in the Pacific Northwest, with clients like Nordstrom, McDonald's, Holland America, Microsoft, and many more. After he and Ron sold their agency to powerhouse DDB Needham, he traveled the globe with Trudi and spent many days fly fishing and skiing in his favorite place on earth, Sun Valley, Idaho.
Following this "practice retirement," he opened Dave Syferd & Partners, a small and highly respected marketing communications agency in Seattle. When DS&P closed its doors, he moved to Sun Valley for good, where he joined the board of "Visit Sun Valley," skiing as many days as he could.
Dave was renowned for his kindness, warmth, and generosity. He was an adored mentor and friend to many. When he was inducted into Marketing Immortals in 2014, he spoke of the "fantastic people we hired," and his immense pride at the success of Elgin Syferd Alums. Most who had the chance to work with Dave consider him a lifelong friend.
Dave was an eternal optimist and a great listener. He enjoyed sharing his love of wine, the Green Bay Packers, and being on the mountain. He was a mediocre golfer but an excellent badminton player.
Dave takes with him an irreplaceable piece in his family's hearts but leaves behind a wonderful legacy of love and kindness.
Survived by his wife Trudi. Son Ryan and daughter-in-law Jen. Daughter Dana and son-in-law Dan. Grandchildren Riley(17), Nathan(13), Milo(9), Luna(7), Ava(6), and Birdie(4). Brother Darrell and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends around the country and the world. To be loved by Dave was the ultimate gift.
Dave Syferd is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and LaVerne Syferd, and his beloved cat Nestor.
Celebration of Life Services in Seattle and Sun Valley to be announced.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020