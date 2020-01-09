|
David Norie Banks
David died December 27, 2019, in Salem Oregon.; born December 3,
1930 in Seattle, to William Carr Banks and Mary (Norie) Banks. Lived in Seattle, Ocean Park, Bellevue, Redmond; Moscow Idaho; Santa Monica and Reseda Calif. Grad of Moscow HS, Univ of Idaho (BSCE), and Univ of Washington (MSCE). Also attended Cal Tech. Employed by Boeing 1952 - 1995 as a drafter, Structural Designer and Systems Configurator, also by Douglas '57 -
'58. Served in NROTC '50 - '52, and in US Army 151 Combat Engr Bttn in Korea '53-'54. Married Jeane (Sowers) Banks in 1955, three children: Lorie (Preston), MaryRuth (Kevin), and Carol (Donald), six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Active in Lake Hills Community Club, East Bellevue Community Council ('89-'91), precinct committeeman, artist, handyman, traveler, camper, backpacker, hiker, volkswalker, skier, kayaker, sail boater, bicycler, piano doodler, actor, barbershop singer, photographer, reader, collector, and Libertarian. An agnostic fascinated by religions and their paradoxes. He is survived by his daughters, grandchildren and greats, and by sisters Susan Womeldorff of Bellevue and Molly Banks of Salem.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020