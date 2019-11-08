|
|
David Owen Cunningham
David 'Dave' Cunningham passed away on 10/30/2019 at the University of Washington (UW) Hospital in Seattle. Dave was 80.
Born In Minneapolis, Minnesota, he spent most of his youth in Moorhead, MN where he enjoyed weekends of fishing at his parents lake cabin at Big Cormorant Lake. He and his only brother Richard Cunningham, who preceded Dave in death, enjoyed many memories from the lake. Dave joined the National Guard after high schoool where his love of airplanes began.
After marrying Shirley Carlson in 1958, having 2 kids, Dave graduated from Moorhead State with a degree in Business Administration. He moved his family out west in 1963 where he landed a sales job with International Harvester in Lewiston ID. While in Lewiston he accepted a marketing position with Washington Water Power ( - now Avista) which took him to Spokane, WA. In 1974 offered Dave the important responsibility to manage the Energy Pavilion for the World Exposition. After Expo 74, Dave worked as a lobbyist for in both Boise and Olympia where he was. As a lobbyist, he was well liked for his artful negotiations with both sides.
In 1981 Dave, a passenger in a car, suffered injuries from an accident that left him paralyzed below the neck. He later moved from Spokane, married Rebecca Bogard and settled in Magnolia where he lived the remainder of his life. After divorcing, Dave lived with multiple live-in caregivers. Many care-givers became lifelong friends. All who worked for Dave enjoyed the laughs and entertainment that came with the job.
His final caregiver from Fiji, Litia Cakacaka, shared his house, adventures, and a special bond with Dave for 18 years. Dave is survived by two children DeVon Cunningham and Danny Cunningham. Dave has three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren in Washington.
Dave's memorial service will be held in Seattle, Saturday, November 16 at 1:00 PM at the Magnolia Lutheran Church
(2414 31st Ave West). All who knew him are welcome to attend to honor his memory.
Donations in Dave's name can be made to the UW Mark Guthrie Doctor of Physical Therapy Graduate (DPT) Education Scholarship Fund. Please sign Dave's online guestbook at www.legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019