David P. O'Dea



ROCKY MOUNT - LTC. David P.



O'Dea, USA, Retired, age 76, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Niagara Falls, NY on November 28, 1942, he was the son of the late Lawrence Paul O'Dea and Rose Nemic O'Dea.



LTC. O'Dea retired from the United States Army following 22 years of service as a Military Police Officer. His distinguished service spanned worldwide including Vietnam, Korea, Grenada and beyond. He also worked for 12 years as an assistant superintendent at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, followed by 12 years with the Auburn, WA Police Department. David belonged to the American Legion Post 58 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2057. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, David will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



David leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 54 years, Mary Lou Mitchell O'Dea; son, David P. O'Dea, Jr. and wife, Beverly, of Tacoma, WA; daughters, Ann-Marie O'Dea of Chesapeake, VA and Patricia O'Dea of Renton, WA. He is also survived by a grandson, Tanner O'Dea; his brother Lawrence O'Dea and his wife, Suzanne, of Springfield, VA; and several nieces and nephews.



Burial will be held at a later date



at Arlington National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.



A Memorial Service will be held on May 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM



in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home (Rocky Mount, NC). https://www.wheeler-woodlief.com/obituary/lt-colonel-david-p-odea/ Published in The Seattle Times from May 13 to May 14, 2019