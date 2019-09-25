|
David Phillip Honrath
Born May 20, 1950 in Seattle; died September 19, 2019.
Survived by his sisters, Muriel DuVal and Patty Honrath; and his niece, Angelina.
Dave enlisted in the US Army shortly after high school and attained the rank of SP5 early in his service. He worked as a helicopter mechanic in Anchorage Alaska and was employed by Boeing shortly after his honorable discharge in 1973.
Dave was generous with everyone and shared his love openly. He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral Service will be held
Saturday, September 28 at 2PM at
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
508 N 36th St, Seattle 98103
Burial will follow on Monday, September 30th at 1:15pm at
Tahoma National Cemetery
18600 SE 240th St, Kent 98042
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019