David R. ST. Germain



After a long and courageous battle with cancer, David passed away at his home in Anaheim, California on March 3, 2019. He was born on January 10, 1965 in Seattle and grew up in the Redmond area, a member of Eastside Friends Meeting (Quakers).



David graduated from Redmond High School in 1984 and went on to college at Western Washington University where he graduated with a plastics engineering degree. David was hired by Furon in Seattle and moved with the company to Orange County, California. The company later became known as Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, where he worked for nearly 30 years. David was an avid skier and mountain biker. He met his wife Natalie while mountain biking, a sport for which they shared a passion. They were married in April 2010 and have two daughters Sydona, age 8, and Cassidy, age 6. David is survived by his wife and children; his mother Anne St. Germain, his sister Molly Peterson, and his brother Will St. Germain.



There will be a memorial Meeting



for Worship at Eastside Friends Meeting, 4160 158th Ave. SE, Bellevue, on March 31st at 2pm.



Memorials in David's name may be directed to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research, Seattle; or to the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA). Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary