David Reese Schmitt
September 19, 1938 - July 3, 2020
David Reese Schmitt, 81, died peacefully on July 3, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was a professor for over 30 years at the University of Washington in the Sociology Department and published in the areas of Social Psychology: cooperation and competition. He is deeply missed by many students, colleagues, family and friends. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sue (Fran) Schmitt, his sister Jane Jessup-Mayer of Stuyvesant Falls, NY, his son Reed Schmitt of Spokane, WA, his daughter Alison (Schmitt) Seelbinder and her husband Matthew Seelbinder, grandsons Jarrett and Brenden Seelbinder of Vancouver, WA.
Dave was an avid cyclist participating in the Seattle to Portland ride and many other cycling events. Dave enjoyed wood carving projects creating unique pieces of furniture from downed timber. Spending time on Lopez Island where the family had property was one of Dave's favorite activities and the cabins there were built by Dave and his family. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Northwest Parkinson's Foundation at 7525 Southeast 24th Street #300, Mercer Island, Washington 98040.
