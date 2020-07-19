David Ritchie Ellis
December 30, 1941 ~May 14, 2020
Dave Ellis, son of Alberta Ritchie Ellis and James Ellis, passed away unexpectedly following surgery. He was a beloved husband, nephew, cousin, and friend.
Born in Seattle, Dave was a true Seattle boy. He attended Montlake Elementary School, Meany Junior High, and graduated from Garfield High School and Seattle University. He got his MBA from Seattle University in 1973. A banker, he specialized in SBA loans.
Dave was a talented tennis player, playing on teams in high school and college. He earned college scholarships and special recognition in tennis. Dave had a great memory and a wonderful quick wit, such fun to be around. An avid reader, he enjoyed mysteries, anything pertaining to sports, and so many other categories. He remembered baseball facts, figures, and player information from childhood and throughout his life.
He loved music, especially jazz; expert on the artists and owner of a large collection of their music. The music of the 40's, 50's, 60's, and 70's was important to him as well.
Dave had dated Lynnette Albert during their junior and senior years at Garfield, attending the senior prom together. Life separated them, only to reunite them at the 50th high school reunion. From then until they married seven years later, they brought each other so much joy. They married July 14, 2017 in Volunteer Park, surrounded by friends from as far back as kindergarten at Montlake Elementary, and family in a beautiful ceremony.
Dave is survived by his wife, Lynnette Albert Ellis, Boise; his first cousins, Carolyn Ritchie Du Pen; June Ritchie Samuelson; Joyce Ritchie McFarland; Roger Ritchie; Fred Ritchie; Virginia Ritchie Dixon; Greg Fletcher; and numerous second cousins and friends. He was dearly loved and is so missed. A memorial will be held May 14, 2021.
