David Scott Utterberg
David Scott Utterberg, beloved husband of Nayda, caring father, cherished grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully at his home in Seattle on November 17, 2019 from complications arising from Pneumonia. He was 73 years old.
David was born in Chicago, where his father
had founded the Utterberg Piano Company. He attended DePauw University and Northwestern University. After graduate school, he lived in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan for seven years where he developed his passion for Asian Art and became an avid collector, He was a member of the Board for the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco and the Seattle Art Museum.
A prolific, talented inventor and manufacturer, he founded Medisystems Corporation in 1981 in San Francisco. His pioneering work led to more than one hundred United States and foreign patents related to blood treatment and safety medical devices. David's noteworthy contributions to
end stage renal disease treatment included the StreamLine blood tubing and MasterGuard safety needle products. His relentless pursuit of excellence significantly changed the medical field and positively impacted the lives of healthcare professionals and patients worldwide.
Between 1981 and 2007, he served as Chief Executive Officer, President and sole stockholder of Medisystems Corporation and Lifestream Medical Corporation, a private medical company. David's other companies were MediMexico S. de R.L. de C.V., Medisystems Europe S.p.A., Medisystems Research Corporation, Medisystems Services Corporation, Medisystems Technology Corporation, DSU Technology, LLC, DSU Medical Corporation and DSU Aviation, LLC. He served as a director of Nxstage Medical from 1998 to 2013.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020