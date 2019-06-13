|
David Shames
Born September 12, 1927 (Havana, Cuba) ~ Died May 2, 2019
Devoted husband of 66 years, selfless father, and award-winning salesman, David also loved baseball, dominoes, travel, Civil War history, swimming, tennis, and corny jokes.
Survived by his loving family: wife Sara; sons Daniel (Susan) and Victor (Maria); grand-daughters Jenna (Eldon) and Sarina; and great-grandchildren Amiyah and Kaidon.
Memorial service June 23, 10:30 am, Temple De Hirsch Sinai, 1511 E. Pike St.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 13 to June 16, 2019