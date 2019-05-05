David Spencer Compton



After a long fight, David Compton lost his battle with Parkinson's on April 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary; three brothers and a sister; numerous nieces; nephews; great nieces and great nephews. Born and raised in Richland, Washington, he began his lifelong love affair with two organizations that shaped his life - Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout) and DeMolay. Two words that best describe him - humor and service. As a longtime leader in both organizations, he served as a mentor to thousands of men and women urging them to be the best they can be. David is remembered as always having a smile and joke or quip for any situation - after all "there are no problems, only opportunities."



A celebration of David's life will be held on May 19th, 1:00 pm at Shoreline Community College in the Main Dining Room.



Remembrances may be made to the Chief Seattle Council, Boy Scouts of America (seattlebsa.org - click donate button) or DeMolay (wademolay.org/make-a-donation).



Complete obituary and guestbook online at https://funerals.coop/obituaries/ Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019