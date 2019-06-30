Home

David T. Pogson

David T. Pogson Obituary
David T. Pogson

Beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother and Uncle. David was born 11/18/1960 and died peace-fully June 18, 2019. David was a graduate of O'Dea High School, Shoreline College & North Seattle College. David was known for his attention to detail in all things and his irreverent sense of humor. He faced a decade of medical challenges with grace & equanimity. His greatest pride and pleasure was his family, wife Phoebe and daughter Sarah. A Celebration of David's Life will be held on July 6, 1:00 at Salty's on Alki. A scholarship fund is being established in David's name, donations may be made c/o Phoebe Pogson, PO Box 33936, Seattle, WA 98133.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 30 to July 4, 2019
