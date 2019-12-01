|
|
David Victor Yeaworth
The Reverend Doctor David Victor Yeaworth went on to The Church Triumphant on November 15, 2019. His 90 years of life were a testimony to the teachings of Jesus Christ. He served as a Presbyterian minister, inspired people through social activism, and was a loving family member and friend to many.
Born and raised in Pennsylvania by his parents, Liv and Irvin, David met the love of his life, Grace Clark Yeaworth, at Whitworth College in Spokane, WA. After receiving his Master of Divinity from Princeton Seminary, he and Grace moved to Scotland, where he got his PhD in Theology from the University of Edinburgh.
David began his ministry as an associate pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of White Plains, NY in 1957. He and Grace then returned to Spokane where he served as the minister for Northwood Presbyterian throughout the 1960s. In 1970 he accepted a call to become the pastor of Newport Presbyterian in Bellevue, WA. Then in 1981 he and Grace moved to the Philadelphia area, where he served as the head pastor of Ardmore Presbyterian. Following his retirement in 1994, he provided clerical services to several congregations as an interim minister.
Together, David and Grace worked to improve the lives of those around them through Christian principles, values, and programs. In each church, they focused much of their attention on Christian education for youth often by leading Vacation Bible Schools, youth fellowship meetings, and high school student deputation teams to teach Bible schools in needy areas.
Later in life David and Grace became acutely aware of the plight that many Palestinians experience in the Holy Lands. To help find answers to the problems in the Middle East, they led several educational tours there, often following in the footsteps of Christ.
David's calling was the clergy; his purpose on earth was that of a visionary and an activist. More than life itself, he loved Grace. Together they lived a full life in dedication to Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Grace, their son, David Jr., daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Donald Bollinger, and three grandsons, Andrew, Timothy, and Daniel.
A memorial for David will occur on December 7, 2pm at Newport Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to FOSNA-A Christian Voice for Palestine.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019