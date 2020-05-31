David W. Gallotte
David W. Gallotte

July 3, 1930 ~ May 10, 2020

Dave joined the glorious reunion in Heaven on May 10, 2020. His passing was peaceful, painless, and of natural causes. We are incredibly thankful that we were able to be with him in his last 2 weeks. We miss him but rejoice that he is in God's loving presence.

Dave was a Presbyterian pastor and spent nearly his entire career in the Seattle Presbytery. He loved his work, the Church, the Seattle Presbytery and Buck Creek and Sound View camps. Dave also loved sports, Seahawks, Mariners, Supersonics and all things UW. He loved Scotland and Celtic history and serving on the planning team for the Scottish Highland Games in Enumclaw. He also loved riding his many bicycles, completing 9 STP's in a row and other long-distance rides. He loved boating, water and snow skiing and time at his beloved family cabin.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, his 7 grandchildren and many friends and colleagues whose lives he touched with his ministry and his kind, loving friendship. We aren't sure if he waterskied into Heaven with mom driving the boat or rode his bike across the finish line, but however he arrived, he is Home.

The family will host a service to celebrate Dave's life when we can gather again. Memorial gifts can be sent to Sound View Camp and Retreat Center: 8515 Key Peninsula Hwy SW, Longbranch, WA 98351

Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
