David W. Hanson
Born September 24, 1947 in Seattle. Died January 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Grew up in the Wallingford district. Graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965 where he was all-city linebacker his senior year. Most of his career was with the Burlington Northern Railroad as a locomotive engineer. Transferred to Amtrak in passenger service in Seattle then Los Angeles, CA. Retired 2008 after 40 years of railroading.
David will be missed for the fun he brought to the table for his family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his Mother Dorris and Father Lyle Hanson. Survived by his brother Jon (Susan) sister Linda (Doug Nelson). The family would like to thank Bob who looked after David for the last year.
David loved to fish in Puget Sound, so he launched his boat to go fishing.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020