David W. Lantz
David Weidner Lantz passed away August 19, 2019 on Bainbridge Island from lung cancer. He was born on February 11, 1927 in Orlando Florida. After serving his country in the Korean War, David went on to pledge Alpha Tau Omega and major in business at the University of Washington. By the time he graduated in 1951 he'd created many lifetime friendships.
Dave, as everybody knew him, was a great father and provider for his family. An astute businessman, he fostered many long term business relations, thinking more in terms of "friend" instead of client or customer. Dave had many and varied interests. He adored classical music, and as a hobbyist his pursuits included amateur electronics and photography. In the outdoors he shared his love of bird hunting and fly fishing, enthusiastically, with all four of his sons.
David W. Lantz will be fondly remembered and missed. Everyone he encountered seem to immediately like Dave and remember him for years onward. Dave is survived by three of his sons; Dale, Don and Kurt Lantz. He is also survived by his five grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.
Please visit https://www.elementalnw.com/obituaries/david-w-lantz/61/ for a more detailed obituary.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019