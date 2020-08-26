David Walter Knadle



David Walter Knadle peacefully passed away on June 28, 2020 at the age of 86 while in hospice care at his home in Maple Valley, WA. He was born the youngest of 4 children to Marcus and Ruth who lived on the neighboring farm. He earned an agricultural degree from WSU where he met Karen. He was married to Karen for 27 years and had 3 daughters, Debbie, Christie and Kathy. Dave served in the army and worked as a food inspector for the WSDA. Dave later married Donna who had 4 grown sons, Ken, Michael, David and Steve. He was widowed in 2010. The homestead his mother grew up on has stayed in the family. His 2 sisters, Lois and Alice, and brother, Grant, lived nearby. Dave kindly kept cattle until the last year of his life and hauled in hay almost as long. Dave enjoyed backpacking, camping, traveling and fly fishing and good times with his family. He is survived by his sister, Lois, his 3 daughters, and 2 grandchildren, Dan and Brianna. He is greatly missed.



