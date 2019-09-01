Home

David William Kraft

David William Kraft Obituary
David William Kraft

Born June 27, 1953 in Clinton, IA; died August 23, 2019 in Moses Lake, WA.

Survived by his children, William Kraft and Katherine Kraft; grandchildren, James, Madilynn and Michael; his father, Willard; siblings, Linda, Ellen Shepler and Kenneth and their families. Preceded in death in 2011 by his mother, Marjorie.

David attended Fulton High School in Fulton, IL and graduated in 1971. He then went on to graduate in 1976 from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL majoring in History and English Literature. David continued his education at Gonzaga University School of Law in Spokane, WA receiving his juris doctor in 1981. David practiced law in King, Grant, and Adams counties primarily as a public defender. He had many interests including; music, sports, reading classic novels and following the stock market. He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3rd at 11am at

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Chapel

508 N 36th St, Seattle 98103

Interment, Holyrood Cemetery

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019
