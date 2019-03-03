Resources More Obituaries for David Lechtenberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David William Lechtenberg

David William Lechtenberg of Sammamish, WA passed away on February 20, 2019. He was 59 years old.



Dave was born on Sept. 10, 1959 in Ganado, TX, the son of Harold and Joyce Lechtenberg. He was raised in Pleasant Hill, CA and graduated from College Park High School. He continued his studies at Diablo Valley College and worked part-time at the Concord JC Penney. There he met another employee, Jodene (Jodi) Rene Fritz, whom he married on March 27, 1982. Dave earned his Bachelor's of Science in Mechanical Engineering at UCSB in 1984. After graduation, he was offered a job at Motorola in the Phoenix area, so he and Jodi bought their first home together in Mesa, AZ. Five years later, their first child, Shanai Joy, was born. Next, Dave and Jodi moved to Kent, WA for him to continue his engineering career at Boeing and to establish a life in the Pacific Northwest where Jodi was raised. Dave took a brief hiatus from Boeing to work for Hexcel. All in all, Dave worked for Boeing for over 20 years including a one-year project in Wichita, KS. In 1999, Dave and Jodi welcomed their second child, Sean Harold. In 2000, the family moved to Renton, WA where Dave served on the HOA board. After ten years in Renton, the family relocated to Sammamish, WA and took on a 1974 total fixer upper. Over the next seven years, Dave and Jodi painstakingly re-modeled every square inch of the home. Dave took great pride in managing the home and yard. Dave was an avid Seattle Times reader and puzzle completer, diehard fan/critic of the Mariners and the Seahawks, and a grill master/smoker extraordinaire. He enjoyed painting and riding his motorcycle. Dave was a devoted father who never missed a performance, teacher conference, or sporting event.



Dave is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jodi, their children Shanai and Sean, Dave's mother Joyce, his brothers Jim, Tom, and Rick and many other relatives. He is predeceased by his father, Harold Lechtenberg.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10:00am at Timberlake Church, 4505 236th Ave NE,



Redmond, WA 98053.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10:00am at Timberlake Church, 4505 236th Ave NE,

Redmond, WA 98053.

Donations in Dave's honor can be made to the . Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019