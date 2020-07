Or Copy this URL to Share

Dayle Ann Burns Berry



Age 75, born July 10, 1944 in Seattle, WA. Daughter to Ivan Burns and Agnes Brown, Dayle died at home in Edmonds, WA on April 9, 2020. She is survived by her sister - Merle Lucas; daughter - Joyce Wheeler; son -



Mike Mitrovich; grandchildren -



Kayla Wheeler, Sam Wheeler, Melissa Woodward and Zo Mitrovich; great grandson - Kai Woodward; and by many friends she considered family. Dayle was predeceased by both parents and by her son, Mark Woodward.



