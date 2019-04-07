Dayna Lynn Jansen



Born in Seattle August 08, 1980, passed away March 22, 2019 after valiantly battling her third cancer diagnosis in her short 38 years.



Beloved wife of Will, mother of Kylie Tiedemann, Kaden Jansen and Kolton Jansen.



She grew up in Mukilteo and attended Kamiak HS. She was fantastic at event planning down to the last intricate detail and looked forward to weekend jaunts with her family to Leavenworth, WA or sneaking away to Las Vegas on a dime for a roll of the dice.



She is also survived by her parents, Diane and Mike Garski, sisters Danell Banks, Marcella Powell and Melissa Garski, nieces Brookelynn and Kennedy Banks and nephew Evan Powell.



We will forever miss her beautiful smile, that inquisitive eyebrow, and her sassy humor and wit.



A celebration of life memorial is scheduled at 12pm on April 13 at the Legion Hall at American Legion Memorial Park Hall,



145 Alverson Blvd, Everett, WA.



Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to the Jansen Family.



