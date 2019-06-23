Home

Dean Burnett Smith

Dean Burnett Smith Obituary
Dean Burnett Smith

March 2, 1962 ~June 17, 2019

Dean was born in March of 1962 to Luann Perkins and Paul Smith. He grew up in the View Ridge area of Seattle, attended Eckstein Middle School and Roosevelt High School and worked at Daniel's in Leschi and for K&L wine distributors.

He married Dianna Stevens and they have two wonderful sons, Tyler and Casey. They moved to Whidbey Idsland where Dean worked for Frontier Chevrolet and in other sales jobs.

Dean lived life fully. He loved music and good food and always made everyone feel welcome. If you knew Dean, you loved Dean.

He was a loyal friend to all and a loving father, grandfather, son and brother, and the best alpha to his loyal pack of three dogs and three cats.

Dean is survived by his mother, Luann Perkins; brothers Jeff of Federal Way and Brady of New York City, sons Casey and Tyler, daughter-in-law Jerica and beloved grandchildren, Aiden and Evelyn. Private services have been held.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019
