Dean Marshall Barney
Dean was a man of quiet strength with an unwavering moral compass who loved to explore throughout his career and life. Whether delighting in well-planned excursions with family to explore nature's vast treasures, carefully stewarding the financial strength of many diverse organizations, or being there to build puzzles with his daughter, share sports tips with his son, or share a laugh with his wife, Dean was a pillar of strength who faced life with good humor and a commitment to supporting others.
On July 12, 2020, at the age of 73, Dean died peacefully surrounded by family and a lifelong friend after a two-and-a-half-year valiant battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Birdsong, sunshine and a gentle breeze accompanied Dean on his final journey. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Ginny Barney, daughter Beth and son John.
Born in Portland, OR in 1946 to USAF Colonel Russell Barney and Mrs. Helen Barney (ne;e Funderburgh), Dean and his three sisters, Myrna Barney, Gini Corvi and his twin Connie Gill, were raised in many places in the US and abroad during their father's military service. Dean attended UCB on an ROTC scholarship, followed by two years of service in the Navy.
After receiving his MBA from UW in 1971, Dean's professional career as a financial executive began in public accounting and spanned many diverse areas from cable television to mineral water to the performing arts, including the Intiman, Seattle Children's and ACT Theatres. His financial acumen and dedication to sharing his knowledge across organizations helped support vibrant theatre in the region for years.
Throughout life, Dean enjoyed exploring nature's bounty with Ginny, family, and friends. From paddling the rivers of the PNW to exploring the red rock canyons of the desert southwest, Dean loved adventure. As four-decade residents of West Seattle, the Barneys welcomed many friends into their home over the years to appreciate the beauty of the Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.
Dean's family and friends will miss his quiet, strong presence, meticulous planning, dry wit and unwavering banter about the perils of pets.
The Barney family extends their deep thanks to the dedicated nurses and doctors of Kaiser Permanente, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and UW Medicine for their encouragement and extraordinary care throughout Dean's hard-fought battle with cancer.
Friends wishing to honor Dean's life are encouraged to support the Leukemia Lymphoma Society
through his daughter's website: Myclimbforacure.com
and local organizations dedicated to the beautiful trails of the region: Washington Trails Association and the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust.