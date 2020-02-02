|
Dean Mochizuki
Dean K. Mochizuki was born on November 2, 1955 to Kiyoto (Kay) and Yoneko (Betty) Mochizuki at Maynard Hospital in Seattle. Dean passed away on January 24, 2020 in Tacoma at age 64 due to complications related to cancer.
Dean lived most of his life in Seattle and moved to Tacoma in 2019. He graduated from Franklin High School in Seattle and Berklee College of Music in Boston.
Dean had many passions in life including his family, friends, music and making craft beer. He was a talented saxophone player who played for years in many Seattle area bands. He was gifted in playing many styles including jazz, funk and rhythm and blues. He turned a hobby of making craft beer into a career and enjoyed working several years for Pike Brewing Company and Reuben's Brews. He loved the beer community and the craft beer business. He also enjoyed several other passions including cooking, travel, bicycling, gardening and watching pro football. He made many wonderful meals for his family and friends.
Dean is survived by his wife, Robin Doumit and their two cats, Kona and Moana. He is also survived by his mother, Betty Mochizuki, his sister Susan Mochizuki and her partner Floyd Yoshimoto, nephew Robert (Heather) Doane, niece Jennifer Doane and grandniece Misa Doane. He is also survived by his in-laws, Milton and Carolyn Doumit, brother-in-law Milt (Jane) Doumit, sister-in-law Michelle Park, nephew John (Jodie) Mason, nephew Harry Doumit and niece Sophie Doumit.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Kay Mochizuki, in 1999.
Dean was loved by so many and will be dearly missed. Cheers to you Dean and we will raise a glass in your honor with some jazz music playing in the background.
A celebration of Dean's life will be held later this year on the Big Island.
Donations in Dean's memory may be made to: Seattle Area Feline Rescue, 14717 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020