|
|
Deanna Marie Carr, BVM
Sister Deanna Marie (Bernita) Carr, BVM, age 79, died at Marian Hall in Dubuque, Iowa, Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Visitation, the Sharing of Memories and Mass of Christian
Burial will be Wednesday,
Jan. 8, 2020. Burial will be in the
Mount Carmel cemetery.
Sister Deanna was born on May 20,
1940, in Portland, Oregon to William and Lillian Messner Carr. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation on August 2, 1959, from Christ the King Parish in Seattle. She professed first vows on February 2, 1962, and final vows on July 16, 1967.
She served as regional pastoral life director for the Archdiocese of Seattle and as lay ecclesial pastoral coordinator and pastoral assistant at St. Gabriel Parish in Port Orchard, Wash. She also was coordinator of ministry outreach for the Diocese of Great Falls, Mont., and pastoral administrator at Stockett and Centerville, Mont.
She was director of the National Sisters Vocation Conference and served the BVM community as archivist and member of the formation team and Constitutions Committee. She also was a secondary teacher at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by sisters Bernadette (John) Hart, Seattle; Colleen (Mike) Wartelle, Everett, Wash.; and Judith (John) Downing, Seattle; nieces; nephews; cousins, including Sister Kathleen Carr, BVM; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 60 years.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003, or online at www.bvmsisters.org/donate.
Sign Deanna's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020