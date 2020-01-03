Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Deanna Marie (Bernita) Carr BVM


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Deanna Marie (Bernita) Carr BVM Obituary
Deanna Marie Carr, BVM

Sister Deanna Marie (Bernita) Carr, BVM, age 79, died at Marian Hall in Dubuque, Iowa, Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Visitation, the Sharing of Memories and Mass of Christian

Burial will be Wednesday,

Jan. 8, 2020. Burial will be in the

Mount Carmel cemetery.

Sister Deanna was born on May 20,

1940, in Portland, Oregon to William and Lillian Messner Carr. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation on August 2, 1959, from Christ the King Parish in Seattle. She professed first vows on February 2, 1962, and final vows on July 16, 1967.

She served as regional pastoral life director for the Archdiocese of Seattle and as lay ecclesial pastoral coordinator and pastoral assistant at St. Gabriel Parish in Port Orchard, Wash. She also was coordinator of ministry outreach for the Diocese of Great Falls, Mont., and pastoral administrator at Stockett and Centerville, Mont.

She was director of the National Sisters Vocation Conference and served the BVM community as archivist and member of the formation team and Constitutions Committee. She also was a secondary teacher at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by sisters Bernadette (John) Hart, Seattle; Colleen (Mike) Wartelle, Everett, Wash.; and Judith (John) Downing, Seattle; nieces; nephews; cousins, including Sister Kathleen Carr, BVM; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 60 years.

Memorials may be given to the Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003, or online at www.bvmsisters.org/donate.

Sign Deanna's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -