Deanna Marie Lamping
Deanna, 78, of Seattle passed away April 21, 2019 of cancer. She was born July 22, 1940 in Sprague, Washington to Julian James Jensen and Vivian Edna Jensen (Isdell). She grew up in Kelso, Washington and graduated from Kelso High School in 1958. She married John Lamping in 1962. Deanna is survived by sons Robert (Enna), Gary (Emie), grandchildren Danielle, Mateo, Anthony, Karl, sister Judy, brothers Joe, Norman, and Steve. Preceded in death by sister Shirley, brothers Jim and Julian. She was laid to rest next to her mother Vivian, at Lakeview Cemetery on April 29, 2019. No additional services are planned.
Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019