Deanna Marie (Poling) Mackie



Deanna passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 77, after her long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Vernon Mackie and their three daughters, Christy, Sherry, and Karen, her four grandkids.



She is at peace with her Heavenly Father.



