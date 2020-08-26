Debbie Deutsch Bulger
July 18, 1952 ~ July 28, 2020
Debbie succumbed to cancer July 28, 2020 at her home in Woodinville.
She was the third child born to Edwin and Phyllis (Smith) Deutsch in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She moved with her parents to Kent Washington in 1966 and graduated from Kent Meridian High School. Following high school, she attended Weaver Airline School in Kansas City, Missouri. Her first job was with AAA in Seattle where she gave traffic reports on KJR radio. She later became the traffic reporter and radio personality on KJR for 9 years and then on KLSY radio. She met her husband Jim at a TGIF event in Edmonds and they married in 1985, moved to Woodinville, Washington and had 2 sons. Debbie was involved with her boys' sports, Scouts, and school, she was an active storyteller and told children's stories at libraries, bookstores, the Pacific Seattle Center, Aquarium and many other venues. She hosted Mom's Camps and worked part time as an office manager in Mill Creek, Washington.
Surviving Debbie is her husband of 35 years Jim Bulger; sons, USN Scott (Paige) of Dallas, Texas, and Tim (Lauren) of Snohomish, Washington; sisters Linda Lambert of Everett and Diane Ross of Cassville, Missouri & loving nieces, nephews & cousins.
No service will be held. Trees will be planted in her memory through https://www.gofundme.com/f/TreesForDebbie
