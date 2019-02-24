Deborah Caston



Our beloved Mom and Noni passed away peacefully surrounded by her devoted daughters on February 18, 2019, in Bellevue WA.



Debbie was born and raised in Tacoma, WA, the daughter of Ella and Ray Perella. She was welcomed with loving arms to the Caston family when she married the love of her life and best friend, Jerry, in 1955.



They went on to raise their three daughters, Gina, Madeleine, and Jackie, and fill their home with laughter and wonderful family memories.



Debbie loved her family foremost; she was a fabulous cook, and made a beautiful home. She also enjoyed dancing and photography.



Her heart was large, open, kind, and generous. She never had a bad word to say about anyone.



Debbie is survived by her daughters Gina (Steve), Madeleine (Eli), and Jackie (Jay), seven adoring grandchildren and their spouses, and two great grandchildren, and one more due in April. She is also survived by her sister, Stephanie Poorman (Mike); sister-in-law



Madeleine Sherman (Harold);



and many nieces and nephews.



A private memorial service was held. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates contributions to the The Jerry Caston Memorial Fund for Melanoma Research, c/o Swedish Foundation, 747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 or a .



We love you Mom and Noni, and will miss you so very much. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary