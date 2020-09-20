1/1
Deborah Deen Janus-Wagner
Deborah Deen

Janus-Wagner

Deborah Deen Janus-Wagner died August 22, 2020 in Hospice care. Born on April 18, 1951. Deborah graduated in 1969 from Redmond High School and was crowned Derby Queen the same year. She went on to own a successful hair salon, DJ's Hair Design in Redmond WA for the next 40 years. Deborah loved to play Golf. She was a member of the Redmond Eagles Club and played in their tournament for many years. She is survived by her mother Diantha Janus, her niece Amanda Janus and her Aunt Bonnie Adams.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

