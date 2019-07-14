Deborah Jo Partridge



August 8, 1950 ~ June 30, 2019



Deborah Jo Partridge, 69, passed away peacefully, comfortable and without pain on the evening of June 30, 2019 at the Life Care Center in Federal Way, Washington, from complications of cancer. She had battled other health related issues in recent years.



She was born in Perry, Georgia to Joseph and Sybil Galik Ramsey. She grew up primarily in Interior Alaska, where her family homesteaded settling in Fairbanks, Alaska. She graduated Lathrop High School in 1968. She furthered her education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She began what would be a 30-year career with the airlines right out of high school. She joined Alaskan major air carrier, Wien Air Alaska in 1968, where she worked her way through numerous customer service positions.



In 1982 she moved to Auburn, Washington where she joined Alaska Airlines working in the mileage plan program office. Complications of rheumatoid arthritis forced her early retirement. Known for her beauty, smile, and caring heart, she enjoyed all with whom she worked, mentoring and helping as a good friend. That sparked lifelong friendships. She enjoyed collecting Asian art and ceramics.



Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Galik, mother Sybil Galik Ramsey, Stepfather Guy Ramsey, and brother Shane Ramsey. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Patrick Partridge, and their children, Matthew and Alexis Partridge of Auburn, Washington, her stepsons Rick and Steven Partridge of Wasilla, Alaska, and brother Gregory Galik (Lynn Allingham), Anchorage, Alaska. A cremation and family internment are planned, and in accordance with her wishes, no formal service is planned.