Deborah Joan (Collenburg) Ummel
Deborah Ummel passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on January 8, 2020 after a 16-month fight against pancreatic cancer.
Debby was born on April 2, 1941 in New Rochelle, New York. Her parents were Monroe and Doris Collenburg. She is survived by her sister Penelope D'Amato; her husband Brian; her daughters Christine, Suzanne, and Patricia; sons-in-law Josh Hosler, Damian Gullo, and Michael Howard; and grandchildren Susanna, Christopher, and Brian Howard, and Sarah Hosler.
At the age of eleven Debby contracted Polio which destroyed most of the strength in her legs and Scoliosis which twisted her spine and reduced her lung capacity.
Debby attended the Ursuline School in New Rochelle and then earned a bachelor's degree from the College of New Rochelle and a masters degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, both in Mathematics. She taught mathematics at Radford College, Virginia Tech, and Bellevue College.
Debby was a lifetime opera lover, a 35-year subscriber to Seattle Opera, and a volunteer for Seattle Opera in the Schools. She loved gardening, reading, cruising Puget Sound in the family sailboat, and traveling the world.
Debby belonged to Altrusa, the Catalina owners club CAPS, and many pro-life organizations including Feminists for Life and the Saint Louise Gospel of Life Group.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the New Bethlehem Project, Catholic Relief Services, , or the Alliance for Gun Responsibility.
Debby's funeral mass will be held
on January 30th at 11:00 am at Saint Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue followed by a reception in the church hall.
If you unable to attend her service
please sign her guestbook at
www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020