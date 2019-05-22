|
Deborah Lee Bailey
Deborah Bailey, 68, of Seattle, WA, passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2019. Deborah leaves behind her beloved pets, her life partner Sandy Markle, her mother Nancy Bailey, her sisters' Denise Zeller and Doreen Lambert, her brothers' Richard Bailey and Craig Bailey. She was preceded in death by her father Harvey Bailey.
Deb was born in Kansas City, Missouri and grew up in Shawnee Kansas. She retired from US West/CenturyLink after 25 years. Deb also leaves behind a large circle of friends who will miss her beautiful smile and kind soul. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or Animal Welfare Institute. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the coming weeks in Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 22 to May 23, 2019