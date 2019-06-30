Deborah McCallum



Deborah Allen McCallum (Debbie) was born in Seattle, WA on July 23, 1929 to Joseph and Dorothy (Smith) Allen and passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2019. Debbie's formative years were spent at Helen Bush School, attending classes and living in the school dormitories. Debbie's mother, as a young widow, was hired by Helen Bush to join the school staff as a housemother and a piano instructor; she was able to enroll her two children, Debbie and Robert Allen, as boarding students. A junior dormitory, Dorothy Allen Hall, was posthumously named for Debbie's mother in honor of and gratitude for her service to the Bush School community. By the age of ten, Debbie had lost both of her parents and was forever grateful for the kindness and generosity of family that allowed her to stay on at the school, graduating in 1946. She then attended the University of Washington, made lifelong friends at the Kappa Alpha Theta house, and graduated with a degree in Sociology; she also met a certain young man affiliated with the Beta Theta Pi House a few doors down the block. John McCallum courted Debbie after his return from WWII service and thus began a love story that lasted 62 years until John's passing in 2012.



Debbie took great pleasure in her volunteer work with Children's Hospital, accumulating over 3,000 hours of service over the years. She also enjoyed her children's activities, the games of tennis and bridge, her Bush School and Theta reunions, reading, genealogy, Husky football, and travels with family and friends. Mom loved to walk and completed most errands on foot, enjoying her strolls around her Wedgwood neighborhood.



Mom blessed us all with her love and support, her faith and friendship, her wit and wise counsel. We have always been in awe of her courage and strength given the losses she suffered early in her life; she moved forward with grace, humor, and love. She leaves behind her grateful children: John (Linda) McCallum, Laura (Jim) Mendes, Susan McCallum Hawes, and Julie McCallum, her beloved grandchildren Heidi (R.J.) Morse, Meredith Hawes, Colleen (Hari) Scott, Jason Ruff, Jeffrey Hawes, Matthew Hawes, Alaina McCallum, and Leslie McCallum, six great-grandsons, extended family, and lifelong friends. She is dearly missed and will be remembered always with love.



We are grateful for the warm and professional medical care offered to Mom by Dr. Douglas Lee and nurse Debbie of the Swedish Cancer Institute and by Jessica and Lois with Evergreen Hospice.



Memorials in Debbie's memory may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital at P.O. Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005.



Private family services were held.



Please join us for Mom's Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 14th at 1:00 pm at



Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home - 11111 Aurora Avenue North in Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019