With profound sadness we announce the passing of Deborah, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, on March 20, 2019. She was surrounded by the everlasting love of her husband, sons and granddaughter.



Born Deborah Marie Phelps on June 28, 1950 in Seattle, Washington to Evelyn Frances (Kucera) and William John Phelps, Deb was the eldest sibling to brothers Byron and Larry. Deb was raised in Alaska; her early life included adventures such as homesteading on the Kenai Peninsula in the 1950's and the 1964 Great Alaskan Earthquake. She worked with the Alaska State Troopers as a dispatcher in the early 1970's.



A proud attendee of Whitman College, Deb formed lifelong friendships there that she treasured through many college girlfriend weekends over the next 40 years. In the late 70s, she met Gregory Allen Byersdorfer, who remained the love of her life through almost 40 years of marriage. Greg and Deb settled on the Eastside and raised two sons, Joel and Micah Byersdorfer.



Upon moving to Washington, Deb worked as a dispatcher for the Kirkland Police Department. Always a strong, determined and independent woman, Deb returned to school after the birth of her first son in 1980, passed the CPA exam, and worked at Watson & Associates for over 30 years, retiring in 2016. She was thrilled to become a grandmother to Helen Byersdorfer in 2016, and embraced her role as Grandma Deb fully.



Deb was a passionate advocate for social change and the need for our society to take care of those less fortunate. She loved trying new activities and meeting new people, adding new friendships throughout her life. It is not an exaggeration to say she made lifelong friends on her daily bus commute from the Eastside to Seattle.



Deb loved being outdoors hiking with her beloved dog, Kate. Always walking faster than anyone else, she waited patiently for the rest of us to catch up. Deb was industrious, organized and loved to cook, bake, bead and sew. She treasured a good book and considered reading one of the great joys in life. Most of all she loved family fiercely, and instilled in her sons the strong values that have served them well.



All who loved Deb will never forget her tenacity, independence, wit, fun loving spirit, and above all, her undying love. Pursuant to her wishes, no services will be held.



