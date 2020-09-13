1/1
Deborah Susan Francis
Deborah Susan Francis

Deborah (Debbie) Susan Moss Francis died in the presence of loving family on August 25 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 78.

Born in Muncie, IN, Debbie was the daughter of Vesta and Dr. Mavor James Moss (Jim).

Debbie went to Indiana University for her undergraduate education and later earned two Masters Degrees. She also earned her CPA and CFP certifications. Always generous with her time and talents, she assisted many friends, family members and even strangers at a local library with tax returns and financial planning. Debbie lived a life of service. Stories of her generosity to family, friends and strangers are beyond counting.

She is survived by her devoted sister Cindy Mitchell, brother Jerry Moss; her two sons Jim and Steve Francis, four nieces and nephews and five cherished grandchildren.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
